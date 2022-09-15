Excise Policy case: ED gets permission to quiz Satyendra Jain in Jail tomorrow

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): A Rouse Avenue court has granted permission to Enforcement Directorate (ED) to quiz Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendra Jain, who is lodged inside the Tihar jail, on September 16 in connection with an excise policy case.

Jain is presently in judicial custody in a money laundering case. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel has allowed the application moved by ED seeking permission to question Satyender Jain in the excise policy case. The application was moved by ED in the court on Wednesday and was allowed by the court.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted raids in connection with the Delhi excise policy case in Delhi and multiple cities in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab Haryana, Telangana, and Maharashtra.



Earlier too, enforcement agencies had conducted searches on Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's official residence besides at several places in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi's excise policy.

Recently the court took cognisance of the Prosecution Complaint (Chargesheet) filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Satyendar Jain, his wife and eight others including 4 firms in connection to the money laundering case.

The ED on June 6 had claimed to have seized 2.85 crores of cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from Satyendra Jain's aides during its day-long raid conducted at various places across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The agency had also seized various incriminating documents and digital records during these raids.

The ED initiated the money-laundering investigation on the basis of a First Information Report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 24 August 2017 under Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Satyendra Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The CBI has accused Satyendar Kumar Jain and others of the commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. (ANI)

