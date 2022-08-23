Excise policy probe: ED registers money laundering case against Manish Sisodia

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Days after CBI filed a case against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over alleged corruption in the 2021-22 excise policy, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against him.

Officials said on Tuesday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against Sisodia in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case. The excise policy was subsequently withdrawn.

CBI had last week carried out searches at Sisodia's official residence and carried out raids at several other places in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy. The FIR mentioned Sisodia and 14 other persons.

The AAP has maintained the allegations of corruption are politically motivated while the BJP has accused the ruling party in Delhi of corruption. Congress has also supported a probe into the issue. (ANI)