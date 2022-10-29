Excise Policy Scam: Delhi Court seeks response of CBI on businessman Abhishek Boinpally's bail plea

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Saturday sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the bail plea moved by Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally in connection with the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam case.

The CBI had recently arrested Abhishek Boinpally and was investigating the case related to alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

Special Judge MK Nagpal on Saturday fixed the matter for November 4, 2022, for detailed arguments while seeking CBI's response on the bail petition.

On Friday, the same court sought a response from CBI on AAP's Vijay Nair bail plea in the same case.

The CBI had arrested two accused persons in the matter so far.

According to the CBI, Abhishek Boinpally was allegedly lobbying for South India- based businessmen in Delhi's Excise Policy.

It stated that during the course of the investigation, it was revealed through statement of witnesses, confessional statement of accused recorded under section 164 of the CrPC and the perusal of Bank accounts that Abhishek Boinpally was a part of repeated meetings at Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad with the accused persons and other liquor traders in connection with the formulation of liquor policy and to derive benefits of the provisions of the said policy.



He was a part of the conspiracy, in pursuance of which, he transferred money through Hawala channels to co-accused Vijay Nair through another co-accused Dinesh Arora prior to the implementation of the policy during the period November 2021 to July 2022, CBI said.

The money transferred by the co-accused Sameer Mahendru of M/s Indospirits has also finally landed in the account of Abhishek Boinpally and he has not been able to satisfactorily explain regarding the receipt of said money.

CBI further said that he (Abhishek Boinpally) was interrogated in connection with the allegations and confronted with the available evidence. However, he has sought time to rethink and recollect the facts for replying to the questions regarding the aforesaid incriminating facts showing his involvement in the conspiracy.

Even after giving ample time and opportunities, he is not cooperating with the investigation and concealing the material facts related to the conspiracy of the alleged offence, role of other accused including public servants as well as money trail of the ill-gotten money transferred by him through hawala channels, the CBI added.

"He is giving evasive replies to the questions and not divulging the true facts of the case, which are exclusive to his knowledge. That in view of his non-cooperation and concealment of the true facts, he has been arrested on October 9, 2022. Considering the aforesaid facts and circumstances, his custodial interrogation is imperative to confront him with the evidence collected so far, witnesses and co-accused in the matter to establish a money trail, unearth the larger conspiracy and establish the role of other accused persons including public servants to unearth the true facts which are in his exclusive knowledge," it said further.

During the investigation in the Delhi Excise Policy scam, the CBI arrested businessman Vijay Nair on September 27 who is also a former CEO of the event management company.

The central agency had registered the case in Excise Policy scam in August and issued a LookOut Circular (LOC) against eight private persons named as accused in the said matter.

Except for former vice president of Pernod Ricard, the LOC was issued against all eight private persons. (ANI)

