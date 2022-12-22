"Excuses to stop..." Rahul Gandhi

Nuh (Haryana) [India], December 22 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the government for making excuses to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra, alleging that the central government is scared of India's truth.

'It's their (BJP) new idea, they wrote a letter to me saying Covid is coming and stop the Yatra. All these are excuses to stop this Yatra, they are sacred of India's truth," said Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Haryana's Nuh.

In a letter to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Health Minister asked them to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Follow the COVID guidelines strictly during Bharat Jodo Yatra which is going on in Rajasthan. Use of masks-sanitiser should be implemented. Only vaccinated people should participate," the Health Minister said in the letter written on Tuesday.

Mandaviya has also requested to postpone the foot march if the following protocol is not possible.

"If following COVID protocol is not possible then the Bharat Jodo Yatra be postponed in the national interest, taking note of the public health emergency," the letter further stated.

Mandaviya said he wrote the letter after three MPs from Rajasthan wrote to him saying many people who had participated in the yatra had contracted the infection.

He said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who participated in the yatra some days ago, had also tested positive.

Reacting to this, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, too, called out the Centre over the letter.

"4 cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 driving Chinese surge were reported in Gujarat & Odisha in July, Sept & Nov. Health Minister writes a letter to @RahulGandhi yesterday. PM is reviewing situation today. #BharatJodoYatra will enter Delhi day after. Ab Aap Chronology Samjhiye...," he said in a tweet.

The yatra completed its Rajasthan leg on Tuesday and entered Haryana on Wednesday morning.



Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi resumed from Malab Village in Nuh's Haryana on Thursday.

People in large numbers were seen joining the march holding banners and party flags. The ongoing foot march of the grand old party entered the state of Haryana on Wednesday.

Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach the National capital on December 24.

It will start from Delhi's Babarpur Metro station on December 24 at 6 am and will reach Ashram Chowk at 10.30 am.

There will be a lunch break at Ashram Chowk and will resume from there at 1.30 pm will go from Mathura Road to India Gate and ITO and will finally reach Red Fort.

Yatra will end at Red Fort with the address of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi and other leaders will first go to Rajghat, after that they will also go to Shanti Van, Shakti Sthal and Veer Bhoomi.

After a break of 9 days, the yatra will resume. On January 3, the Yatra will start again from Delhi itself.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover 3,570 km by next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilize the party cadre and unite the general public against the alleged "divisive politics in the country".

So far, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, and has now entered Haryana. It will end in Kashmir next year. (ANI)

