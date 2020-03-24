Exempt food supply of captive animals from restrictions during lockdown: Central Zoo Authority to states, UTs

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): The Central Zoo Authority on Tuesday urged the states and Union Territories (UTs) to include food and drinking supply of captive animals in the list of essential services amid a lockdown in various states to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"The state governments and UTs need to specify activities of food and drinking water supply, upkeep and healthcare of captive animals in zoos under the 'essential services' and exempt them from the restrictions," the Central Zoo Authority said in a letter to the states and UTs.

The list of essential services that have been exempted in the lockdown in most states includes government departments, groceries, print and electronic media and banks. (ANI)