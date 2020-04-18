Existing visas of foreigners with some exceptions to remain suspended till May 3: MHA

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): All existing visas granted to foreigners and incoming passengers to India through immigration check posts, except certain categories, will remain suspended till May 3, Home Ministry said on Friday.

"In the wake of continuing COVID-19 outbreak in the country, Union Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to extend the suspension of all existing visas granted to foreigners, except to those belonging to diplomatic, official, UN/international organizations, employment and project categories, till May 3, 2020," an official release said.

The ministry also said that all incoming passenger traffic into India through any of the 107 Immigration Check Posts shall remain suspended till May 3.

"However, no such restriction would apply to vehicles, planes, ships, conveyance, trains, etc., carrying any goods and supplies whether essential or non-essential. Their crew, sailor, driver, helper, cleaner, etc., shall be subjected to thorough medical screening for COVID-19," it added.

The lockdown to contain coronavirus has been extended till May 3. (ANI)

