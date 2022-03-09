Exit polls confirmed BJP's strength to repeat 2017 mandate in UP, says Lok Sabha MP Jagdambika Pal

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Lok Sabha MP Jagdambika Pal on Wednesday said that the predictions of the exit polls reflect the party's support base in the state which was demonstrated in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Pal, who is former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, also stated that the BJP is again going to form the government in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Pal said, "The outcome of the exit polls reflect that the BJP is again going to repeat the feat of gaining the absolute majority in the State Assembly elections. The BJP will again form the government here."



Further, the BJP leader termed the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav "irresponsible" for questioning the Election Commission of India by levelling allegations of "tampering of the electronic voting machines".

"If Akhilesh Yadav is questioning the Election Commission of India, then he is irresponsible. If the ECI had not been impartial in the 2012 elections, he (Akhilesh Yadav) would not have become UP CM. It is clear that his dream of forming the government has been shattered. He is making these allegations because he is bound to lose," he added.

The SP chief had alleged "tampering of the electronic voting machines", saying that the BJP was scared of his party winning the Ayodhya seat. He urged the Election Commission to look into the issue.

He also alleged that EVMs had been transported in Varanasi without information to local candidates.

The exit polls have predicted the BJP getting a comfortable majority in the state. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

