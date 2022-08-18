Expansion of Kolhapur airport, to be equipped with world class facilities

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Kolhapur airport is all set to be transformed into a world-class airport, to get a new terminal building with enhanced capacity and top-notch facilities to accommodate increased passenger traffic growth at the airport.

Owing to the surge in traffic at the Kolhapur airport, the Airports Authority of India has undertaken the work of developing the airport for improved capacity. The development project includes the construction of a new terminal building, strengthening of the existing runway, extension of the runway, and construction of a new apron and isolation bay.

The Airports Authority of India issued a press release on August 18, explaining the work that will undergo in the upgradation and expansion of the airport.

The press release mentioned the elaborate plans of expanding the airport that includes a new terminal building being constructed in an area of 4000 sqm and will be able to process 300 passengers during peak hours. With 10 check-in counters, the Terminal will be equipped with all modern passenger amenities.



The building will be a Four-Star Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA)-rated energy-efficient building with sustainability features. The interiors of the terminal building will reflect the art and culture of local culture & heritage. The big archways at the front facade of the new terminal building are influenced and derived from the commonly used arches in the heritage structures like Maharaja Palace, Bhavani Mandap, and Panhala Fort of Kolhapur city.





More than 60% of the work for the extension of the terminal building is completed and the building will be ready by 31st March 2023. Work on upgrading the airside facilities is completed.



Apart from this, a new Air Traffic Control Tower is also being constructed to cater to future traffic growth. A parking area with a capacity of 110 cars, and 10 buses are also part of the development activities.

Kolhapur Airport has been identified for RCS (regional connectivity scheme, which is aimed at making flying affordable for the masses) operations under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik) scheme and is presently connected to Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Tirupati. Recently Airport Aerodrome license has been upgraded to 24*7 flight operations.

Kolhapur city is situated on the banks of the Panchganga river and is surrounded by Sahyadri mountain ranges. It is a city known for its historical forts, temples, and royal places of erstwhile royals. Kolhapur is one of the most agriculturally advanced districts in Maharashtra and is known for being a leading district in the agro-based industry. It is also a front runner for manufacturing engineering products, refined sugar, and textiles.

The new world-class terminal building of the airport will enhance the connectivity to this industrial city, boosting the tourism industry of the region. The increased connectivity will not only create new employment opportunities for the local community provide access to better educational and medical facilities. (ANI)

