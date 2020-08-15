Expansion of NCC in 173 coastal and border districts: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the expansion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) has been ensured in 173 border and coastal districts and nearly one lakh new cadets will get special training under the mission.

One-third of the one lakh new cadets will be women, the prime minister said in his Independence Day speech.

"Now, expansion of the NCC has been ensured in 173 border and coastal districts. Under this mission, one lakh NCC cadets will receive special training. Of this, one-third will be girls," Modi told the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

The Prime Minister also announced that Project Lion and Project Dolphin will be going to start in the coming days.

"Project Dolphin is also going to begin for protection of dolphins both in rivers and seas," he added. (ANI)

