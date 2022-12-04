Expect drop in temperature across MP soon: State Met Dept

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): Several districts of Madhya Pradesh are witnessing a cold spell, and the weather office has forecast a further drop in temperature over the next two-three days again.

The State Meteorological Department has predicted that temperature in various regions of the state will dip further.

Ashraf Hussain, a weather scientist with the department, told ANI, "The temperatures in several parts of Madhya Pradesh are going to drop by two to three degrees Celsius in coming days."



He said that the maximum temperatures in the state, which currently range between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius, will also drop to 26-28 degrees Celsius.

Severe cold conditions have prevailed in parts of MP including Umaria, Raisen, Nowgong, and Khajuraho over the last three days, with minimum temperatures in parts of these districts going down to single digits.

Officials said that cold wind from the North will increase after December 5, and it will lead to a drop in temperature in the next three days.

"Gwalior, Chambal and Sagar divisions will likely witness the maximum drop. The minimum temperatures would go down to 8 to 6 degrees Celsius," they said. (ANI)

