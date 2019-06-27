Expedite completion of NIDM's Southern Campus training centre in AP: VP Naidu

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to expedite the completion of the Southern Campus building of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.

He made the remarks while meeting Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

The centre, which is coming up on a 10-acre site, is currently under construction in Kondapavuluru village in Krishna district. The foundation stone for the building was laid by the Vice President on May 22 last year in the presence of the then Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, according to an official statement.

An interim setup of NIDM southern campus is currently operating in the campus of Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Institute at Bapatla.

In view of the vulnerability of the coastal districts to frequent cyclones and natural calamities like floods, Naidu advised Rai to enhance capacity building, organise training programs in disaster preparedness and management, the statement said.

The Southern Campus aims at ground level issues, local planning, last mile connectivity and mainstreaming disaster management into Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through its training and capacity building.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Social Justice and Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria and Minister of State for Women and Child Development Deboshree Choudhary also called on the Vice President and informed him about their respective departmental programs and activities undertaken by their ministries. (ANI)

