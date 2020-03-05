Expelled AAP Councillor accused in IB officer's murder arrested

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Expelled Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain, who is an accused in the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma during the violence in north-east Delhi, was on Thursday arrested by the police following the rejection of his surrender application.

"We are taking appropriate legal action against Tahir Hussain. We will soon present him before the law," Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava told reporters after the arrest.

Delhi Police is likely to produce Hussain in the Karkardooma court to seek remand.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vishal Pahuja dismissed the surrender application filed by advocates Mukesh Kalia and Javed Ali on behalf of Tahir Hussain.

In his surrender application, Hussain sought to join the investigation in the matter and protection to life and property.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court had on Wednesday deferred the hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of Hussain, who was earlier absconding, in the FIR lodged against him in the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma.

Sharma's body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26 during the violence in north-east Delhi.

At least 47 people lost their lives and more than 200 people sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that raged for four days in north-east Delhi last week. (ANI)

