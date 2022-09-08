Expelled AIADMK leader Pughazhendi files complaint to bar EPS's visit in party headquarters

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 8 (ANI): The expelled AIADMK leader VA Pughazhendi filed an online complaint to the Tamil Nadu DGP on Wednesday demanding to bar the party's Interim General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) from a visit to party headquarters.

The complainant requested to bar EPS from entering the headquarters as it might allegedly create nuisance and law and order problems.

He said that the EPS is trying to enter the party headquarters despite the High Court order barring the AIADMK volunteers from entering the party headquarters.

"Honourable High Court has passed the order to prevent AIADMK members and volunteers from entering the party headquarters. The Supreme Court also took up the petition and ordered the petitioners to file a counter-affidavit in the matter," the complaint stated.

"Because of the cases pending before the High Court and Supreme Court, the AIADMK workers haven't entered the premises for 47 days. But, suddenly EPS had announced that he will be visiting the headquarters along with his supporters on September 8," Pughazhendi said in the complaint.



He also alleged that earlier before the order, the party workers used to occupy the place. They used to "drink alcohol and dance with ladies" there. If they enter the party headquarters, they might tamper with the party records, membership and account details.

He also expressed shock at the alleged inaction of Tamil Nadu DGP's office against C.V. Shanmugam, even after his alleged use of filthy words against the DGP and CID officers.

"I pray that you take strict action against them and prevent them from entering the party office before any order by the Honourable Supreme Court," the complaint stated.

On July 11, amid the clashes between the factions of EPS and Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam (OPS), the AIADMK party headquarters were locked and sealed by the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO).

Both the leaders then approached the High Court against the order. The High Court had directed the revenue officials to hand over the possession of the party headquarters to EPS while noting that OPS had been expelled from AIADMK.

Challenging the High Court's order Panneerselvam moved to the Supreme Court, which on August 18, refused to stay the Madras High Court's order. (ANI)

