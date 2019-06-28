Expenditure on Kudankulam project more than production: Kamal Haasan

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maiyam president and actor Kamal Haasan on Friday raised questions on Kudankulam Nuclear Power plant and said the expenditure on the project is more than the production.

"Kudunkulam production is not in its full production stage. It is said that expenditure is more than production got from Kudunkulam," Haasan said.

"Kudunkulam public meeting grievance not been held till now and it has been postponed. What is your permanent plan? Where to store or dump the nuclear waste from Kudunkulam? This should be published to people," he added.

On the matter of three-language formula, Haasan said that the public is not against any language but no language could be imposed on the people of the nation.

"Hindi was once forced but we did not accept it. We are not against any language but forcing or imposing a language is not acceptable. Do explain to us why we should accept it," he said. (ANI)

