Expert committee constituted to assess impact of gas leak from oil well in Assam's Tinsukia

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 4 (ANI): An expert committee has been constituted by Assam's Forest Department to assess the impact of gas leak from an oil well in Baghjan area of Tinsukia district near Dibru Saikhowa National Park.

"In view of gas leak from an oil well in Baghjan area of Tinsukia district on May 27 near Dibru Saikhowa National Park. Our minister directed the department regarding this. The Forest Department ordered to constitute to an expert committee to assess the impact and suggest measures for immediate necessary action," Sailen Pandey, Assam Forest department PRO told ANI on Wednesday.

He said that the committee has been asked to submit a report as soon as possible. (ANI)

