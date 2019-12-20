Expert committee on Andhra Pradesh capital submits report to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Expert committee on Andhra Pradesh capital led by retired IAS officer GN Rao on Friday submitted its report to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office.

The committee led by GN Rao has visited all parts of the state, collected suggestions and advises from the public, studied different possibilities and feasibilities and prepared its report.

On Tuesday the last day of the assembly session, Chief Minister Jagan indicated three capital concept.

He said that the final decision will be taken after the committee report. Meanwhile, Amaravati people started protests on such a proposal. In this wake, the committee submitting its report to the Chief Minister gained significance.

Meanwhile, villagers in Amaravati continued their protest at Mandadam village by sitting on 'Dharna' against Reddy's idea to introduce three capitals in the state.

Jana Sena Party leaders extended their support to the people of the region.

At Thullur village, people took to the streets and held 'Vanta Varpu' (cooking and eating on roads) program. They lament that their lives are brought on to the roads with the three capital formula.

Waving black flags, farmers protested on roads and raised slogans against three capitals proposal.

Police personnel have been deployed in the area and prohibitory orders were also in place to maintain the law and order situation.

Earlier, Reddy mooted the idea of three capitals for the state to give a push to "decentralised development". He had said that the state may have different legislative, executive and judicial capitals. (ANI)

