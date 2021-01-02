Expert panel recommends restricted emergency use nod to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): An expert panel of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has recommended granting restricted emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine, also known as Covaxin, government sources told ANI on Saturday.

"Expert panel has recommended granting permission for restricted emergency use authorisation for Bharat Biotech's indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine," a source said.

The meeting of Subject Expert Committee (SEC) meeting of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) was held in Delhi on Friday to review the application submitted by two companies - SII and Bharat Biotech- who had applied to get the emergency use authorisation (EUA) for their vaccine candidates.

Covaxin is an indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)