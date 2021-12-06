Expert panel will be formed by state govt to encourage sports on large scale, says Punjab Sports Minister

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], December 6 (ANI): An expert panel will be formed by the state government with all the major sports members to encourage sporting activities on a large scale, said Punjab Sports Minister Pargat Singh on Sunday.

The minister who arrived at the final match of Jalandhar Heights Premier League said, "All the eminent players of major sports will become members of this expert panel. My aim is to develop Punjab a pivot of sports across the country."

Speaking about the responsibilities of the panel, he said that it will provide all the necessary information about sports activities as well as act as a facilitator to prepare the players for national and international events.



"Instead of building big stadiums for infrastructure development, we are emphasising on setting up coaching centres in small towns," Singh added.

He further informed that the state government is also trying to formulate a policy under which the services of the players under the sports quota will be taken from the department.

The Sports Department has set a target of connecting five lakh youth of Punjab with the sports.

Varun Kohli, NGO Warrior Group head who was also present at the match said that this premier league is organised by the state government every year. (ANI)

