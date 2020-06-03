Expert panels on rationalization of film media units, review of autonomous bodies submit report

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Expert Committees on Rationalization of Film Media Units and Review of Autonomous Bodies on Tuesday submitted their report to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on the performance of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) and Children's Film Society of India (CSFI).

The committees were appointed under Bimal Julka for rationalisation and professionalisation of institutes related to film activities.

"The committee has reviewed the performance of FTII, SRFTI and CSFI as per the mandate under their Memorandum of Association. It has recommended specific roadmaps for the development of National Film Development Corporation, Films division, Children's Film Society of India, Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Directorate of Film Festivals, and National Film Archives of India, etc," an official release said.

It said that the committee has found overlapping activities undertaken by multiple institutes and has suggested an umbrella configuration with four broad verticals under which institutes should work - production, festival, heritage and knowledge.

"These verticals would be headed by professionals. The report recommends the creation of the Film Promotion Fund to fund independent filmmakers for making commercial films," it added.

Javadekar said that the recommendations will be implemented after due diligence.

"The report will not remain on the shelf. I will myself go through the report and discuss it with my Ministry officials. The recommendations of the reports will be implemented after due diligence," he said. (ANI)