Experts train local residents on how to handle emergencies in Kashmir valley

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 20 (ANI): Civil defence experts trained volunteers and locals on how to handle emergency situations such as fires, earthquakes, and snow avalanches at a training programme in the Kashmir valley.

The training programme was organised for the volunteers of different government and non-governmental organisations at Bilaliya Educational Institute, Nawab Bagh, and Baghwanpora-Lal Bazar Srinagar.

It was organised by the Kashmir Welfare Trust and Nigeen Tourist Traders Association in collaboration with the Civil Defence, Srinagar and J&K State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

"The government has a lot of rescue forces, but they cannot reach every place. It is important to prepare the community for such adverse situations. We have trained the volunteers in Nigeen about search operations, first aid, and fire fighting," said Amir Ali, Chief Warden Civil Defence Srinagar.





The aim of the five days programme was to train communities on how to handle the emergency cases such as fires, earthquakes, and especially snow avalanches which have become common in the upper reaches of Kashmir valley.

Civil defence experts not only trained the volunteers and locals about how they should escape the adverse situations but also how to handle the victims and save their lives. They gave demonstrations of the rescue operations.

"Every person should know how to deal with disasters. Our houses are made of wood, and it is important to know what to do during a fire disaster. Such programmes should be conducted in all schools and colleges," said Muzaffar Wangnoo, a participant at the programme.

Despite the severe cold, a good number of locals and volunteers of different organisations were present at the programme.

During this training programme experts said, "In any disaster situation, the community is always the first responder and should become an integral part of the disaster response teams."

They said that the identified volunteers would be imparted five days basic training, in which they would be taught life-saving skills, including first-aid, fire-fighting and basic search and rescue techniques. (ANI)

