Explosion at firecracker manufacturing factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 19 (ANI): An explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi, an official said on Thursday.
"An explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district," Meghanatha Reddy, District Collector, Virudhunagar said.
Fire and rescue services have reached the spot.
Further details into the incident are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jan 19, 2023 12:41 IST
