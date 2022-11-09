Explosion from gas leak rocks Andhra firm, 4 workers injured

Krishna district (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 9 (ANI): Four workers of a casting company in Andhra Pradesh were injured after an explosion on Wednesday.

Preliminary probe suggests that the explosion was caused by a gas leak at the Apex Casting Company near Gannavaram bridge in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.



According to the police, the explosion took place while the staffers were at work.

According to reports, all four workers sustained critical injuries in the explosion and had to be admitted to a nearby hospital.

Police said they reached the spot on being informed of the explosion and a case was registered for further investigation. (ANI)

