Visuals from the site of the incident. (Photo/ANI)
Visuals from the site of the incident. (Photo/ANI)

Explosion heard inside Jammu airport's technical area

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2021 08:22 IST


Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): An explosion was heard inside the Air Force station in Jammu airport's technical area on Sunday morning.
A forensic team and Bomb Disposal Squad have rushed to the explosion site.
No major damage has been reported, top police sources informed.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl