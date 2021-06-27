Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): An explosion was heard inside the Air Force station in Jammu airport's technical area on Sunday morning.
A forensic team and Bomb Disposal Squad have rushed to the explosion site.
No major damage has been reported, top police sources informed.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Explosion heard inside Jammu airport's technical area
ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2021 08:22 IST
