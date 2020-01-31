Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 31 (ANI): At least three people including a woman were killed in fire at a firecracker factory here on Friday.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed sadness over the incident and also ordered an inquiry into it.
The incident took place in Kandhala police station limits.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Explosion in firecracker factory kills three in UP's Shamli
ANI | Updated: Jan 31, 2020 19:46 IST
Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 31 (ANI): At least three people including a woman were killed in fire at a firecracker factory here on Friday.