Explosion in Kanpur based locomotive factory leaves one dead, four injured

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Explosion of a boiler at a factory in Kanpur's Panki area on Tuesday left one person dead and injured four others.

The wounded were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained.

The explosion occurred at the factory of Ved Sassomeccanica (India) Pvt. Ltd. which manufactures locomotives. The facility also manufactured parts for coaches of the Vande Bharat Express, India's first semi-high speed train. (ANI)

