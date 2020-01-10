Explosion occurs during defusing of firecrackers in West Bengal's Naihati

Barrackpore (West Bengal) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): An explosion took place at Naihati in Barrackpore on Thursday while work was on to defuse firecrackers seized by police.

"The explosion took place while work to defuse firecrackers seized by police was going on," Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma said.

"We will investigate the matter", he added. (ANI)

