Explosive-laden truck caught in West Bengal's Rampurhat: Police

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], October 21 (ANI): Rampurhat, Birbhum district police caught a truck full of explosives carrying 5500 gelatin sticks and 2500 detonators on Wednesday, informed the Rampurhat police.



According to the police, the truck was travelling through state highway and passing nearby Madhyam Khand village which is near Rampurhat police station when it was caught.



District Police Nagendra Nath Tripathi said the Rampurhat police had information regarding the matter before in which police were on the investigation.

The purpose of the moving truck loaded with explosives is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

