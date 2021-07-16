Explosive material, ammunition found in J-K's Awantipora

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 16 (ANI): A huge cache of explosive material and ammunition has been recovered by security forces from Awantipora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.



Based on a credible input, a joint team of Awantipora Police, Army and the Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) launched a search in the Nawdal Tral area and recovered seven 51MM Motor Bombs, 260 PIKA rounds and other ammunition.

According to the police, the explosive material and ammunition was kept hidden underground by the terrorists.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at the Tral police station. (ANI)

