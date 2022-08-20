"Explosive supplier" named as 26th accused in NIA's fresh chargesheet in killing of policemen in Kukruhaat Bazar case

New Delhi [India] August 20 (ANI): An alleged "explosive supplier" has been charge-sheeted as the 26th accused in a case of the killing of five police personnel in Kukruhaat Bazar area in Jharkhand's Saraikela region in 2019, said the NIA on Saturday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed the supplementary charge sheet against the accused before a special NIA court in Jharkhand's capital city Ranchi, on Thursday, they said.

Identified as Abraham Tuti, the accused is charged with playing a crucial role in the case pertaining to a deadly attack on the Police Patrolling party by CPI (Maoist) or Naxal cadres on June 14, 2019, at Kukruhaat in Saraikela-Kharswan district of Jharkhand.



As many as five police personnel were killed and their arms and ammunition were looted in the said incident. Earlier, the NIA had charge-sheeted 25 accused persons on April 15, 2021, and August 3, 2021, in this case.

"Investigations have revealed that the accused Abraham Tuti was an Over Ground Worker of CPI (Maoist) and was part of a criminal conspiracy hatched by the local commanders of CPI(Maoist)," said the NIA.

Tuti was involved in providing "logistic support and raising funds for CPI (Maoist)". "He had also procured explosive materials, which he provided to local CPI (Maoist) leaders for the commission of terrorist acts."

Tuti alias Sukram Tuti, is a resident of Latardih village under Saiko Police Station in Jharkhand's Khunti district, has been charge-sheeted under section 120B read with 121 and 121A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, Sections 17, 18, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of the UA (P) Act, 1967 and Sec 8 r/w 18 and 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

"Further investigations in the case are in progress," added the NIA. (ANI)

