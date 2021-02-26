Explosives found outside Mukesh Ambani's house manufactured by Nagpur-based firm: Sources

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): The explosive materials found in a vehicle outside Reliance group chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence on Thursday were manufactured by a Nagpur-based company, according to sources.

Speaking to ANI, AK Srivastava, Senior General Manager of Solar Industries said, "We have received information from Mumbai that it is our product. Police had asked us about the procedure for manufacture and sale of products. We have briefed them."

"If we get details of the box (which contained gelatin) with barcode, we will be able to mention the location, time and person to whom the product was sent. If it is a loose cartridge, it would contain only the name of the product and our company," said Srivastava.

"Some amount of Gelatin was found in the vehicle. The vehicle was seized by the police. The offence has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Explosive Substances Act. A letter was found in the vehicle. As the investigation is in the preliminary stage, we cannot share contents now," the Mumbai Police PRO told ANI.



According to sources, the handwritten "threat letter" in "broken English" was addressed to Mukesh Ambani and his wife Neeta Ambani.

The suspect who parked the car (near Mukesh Ambani's house yesterday) was seen in CCTV footage but has not been identified as he was wearing a face mask and his head was covered with a hoodie, said Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police has deployed its personnel outside Ambani's house after explosive materials were found near his residence on Thursday.

A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on Thursday evening, near the house of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. The bomb squad and police teams are conducting a probe.

According to the Mumbai Police, a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) examined the vehicle and found gelatin, a substance often used to make explosives. (ANI)

