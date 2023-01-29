Explosives recovered in Namsai district along Assam-Arunachal border

Namsai (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Security forces on Sunday morning recovered a large quantity of explosives in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

Officials said that police received a tip-off about the presence of anti-social elements in Krishnapur area and raided the area at around 7 am on Sunday. The raid was conducted by CRPF alongwith Mahadevpur Police who were on morning patrolling in the area.

"CRPF sniffer dog with dog master was leading the patrolling team. On the way at a distance of around 800 meters from NH 52 Mpr towards Krishnapur village, 3 persons were sitting on a culvert. Seeing the sniffer dog they fled from the spot in a Scooty and Motor cycle leaving behind one black polythene packet containing suspected substance," a senior official said.



"Accordingly, CRPF personnel and police checked and opened the polythene and found two bundles of gelatine sticks of 5 sticks each fitted with small flexible wire. Matter was intimated to higher authorities and army authorities of Assam." he said.

He said that request has been made to the 19 Grenadiers battalion of the Indian Army located at Rupai, Assam to visit the spot with the bomb disposal team. Also BDDS of CRPF based in Dibrugarh has also been intimated and they are on the way," he added.

He further said that the miscreants might have fled to Assam via Podumoni and Ekorani village.

"Search operation is being conducted by CRPF and police. Also, a regular case under explosives Act is being registered in Mahdevpur police station. Matter has been shared with SP, Tinsukia too," said a high ranking official of Arunachal Pradesh Police. (ANI)

