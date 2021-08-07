Exports can be a bridge between farmers, Indian diaspora: AEPC chairman

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying down a roadmap for Indian exports, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Dr A Sakthivel said that exports can act as a bridge between farmers and the Indian diaspora, and can help raise the income of farmers and artisans of the nation.

After participating in the virtual meeting called by PM Modi with Heads of Indian Missions and stakeholders of trade and commerce, Dr Sakthivel said, "PM's assurance of complete support has invigorated the exporters who will go the extra mile to achieve the target of USD 400 billion merchandise exports this fiscal."



"The Prime Minister has appropriately identified that logistics constraints and cost are the key challenges for exports. Policy intervention and infrastructure creation are needed to resolve these issues," he said hoping that the compliance burden comes down helping increase exports and diversify the export base.

Further, the Chairman said that the exporters will handhold startups, artisans and farmers to enter into the field of exports for a mutually beneficial relationship. "AEPC will engage with Indian diaspora to facilitate the country's exports," he said.

"Exports can go a long way in helping lift not only the economy but also a large section of the population that has been finding it difficult since the outbreak of the pandemic. Exports can help achieve inclusive growth by becoming a bridge between farmers and artisans in India and the Indian diaspora abroad," Dr Sakthivel said. (ANI)

