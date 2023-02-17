Exposing their fake promises: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's attack on PCC Chief

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday launched a fresh attack on former CM and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Kamal Nath over Congress' promissory note made during the last assembly elections.

Chouhan on Thursday said, "Nath and Congress do not answer the questions at all. But the questions are being raised, so their campaign to make another lie note is going on. I am exposing their previous lies."

Nath had promised that he would give 10 sewing machines to women in rural areas and would provide training to them but did not fulfill it. Now, questions would arise and he had to answer, otherwise, the public would give answers, Chouhan said.

He also lashed out at Congress for spreading rumours about fortified rice that it is plastic rice. Chouhan said, "Those who are blind cannot see, they are trying to spread confusion. Fortified rice is essential for nutrition. But they (Congress) call it plastic rice, how much the Congressmen will lie, and how much confusion they will spread? Now, this is a misdeed, a sin."



He added, "It is a sin because, if you spread confusion, then those people would not eat the fortified rice which is better for their health. Similarly, earlier, we gave the shoes to the public then they (Congress) said that if you wear it, then you will suffer cancer. This is not only the mental bankruptcy of Congress but also it is a crookedness with the public. The public understands everything."

Speaking about the Vikas Yatra, CM Chouhan said, "Our Vikas Yatra going on in the state is moving ahead by doing continuous development works. So far 20,606 inaugurations have been done and 15,457 Bhoomi Pujans have been done in the Vikas Yatra."

But Congress does not see this development. Now if they do not want to see, then it will not be seen, but the world is watching. While solving the problems of the public, the Yatra is moving forward with making innovations, he added.

"Today, I will talk about innovation in Dewas district about smart schools. The smart school campaign is being run with public cooperation and it has been resolved to make smart classrooms in 1700 primary and secondary schools. Our journey is continuously moving forward by making many innovations," the chief minister added.

On the other hand, responding to CM Chouhan's remark PCC Chief Kamal Nath hit back. "Shivraj ji, please pay attention to your announcement machine as well. In the 'Asatya Patra' (lie note) that you issued for Nari Shakti in the last election, there was a promise that childless poor women should not be deprived of the experience of motherhood, therefore 100 percent assistance would be given in the cost of pregnancy through IVF. Will you tell the people of the state that in the name of motherhood, how you cheated the mothers of the state?" PCC Chief said in a tweet. (ANI)

