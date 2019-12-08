Extended financial aid to Unnao rape victim's kin: Cong leader Annu Tondon

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): Former Congress lawmaker Annu Tondon on Sunday said that the party has extended financial aid to the kin of Unnao rape victim, who breathed her last in the national capital on Friday.

"We (Congress) are with the family of the victim. Priyanka Gandhi (Congress general secretary) had visited the family. We have extended them financial help as it would be required to fight the case," Tondon told media persons here.

"The family wants justice. They want state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to meet them and give assurance that they will get justice and appropriate security will be provided to them," She said.

Being asked about Unnao becoming a rape city, the Congress leader got emotional and said that "it is not appropriate to portray Unnao like that".

"It is very painful. Unnao is a land of leaders like Chandrasekhar Azad. But now it is being called the land of rape. I request everyone to stand with Unnao. Rapist should be held responsible for their actions and not a city," she said.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's statement that India is a rape capital in the world, she said: "What would he do? He must have felt very bad and painful and such words were natural in that state."

After battling for life for more than 40-hours and later airlifted to Delhi for treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, the Unnao Rape victim died at 11:40 pm on Friday.



The 23-year-old was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Wednesday morning.



According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed in March. (ANI)

