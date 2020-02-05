Extending visas not valid for any foreign national travelling from China: MoH
ANI | Updated: Feb 05, 2020 18:36 IST
<p>New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): The <a href="/search?query=Ministry of Health">Ministry of Health</a> (MoH) on Wednesday issued a revised travel advisory in wake of <a href="/search?query=novel Coronavirus outbreak">novel Coronavirus outbreak</a> and said extending visas, including already issued eVisa, are no longer valid for any foreign national <a href="/search?query=travelling from China">travelling from China</a>.<br />"Existing visas, including already issued eVisa are no longer valid for any foreign national <a href="/search?query=travelling from China">travelling from China</a>," said the MoH in a statement. <br />The Ministry said intending visitors may contact Embassy in Beijing or the Consulates in Shanghai and Guangzhou to apply afresh for an Indian visa.<br />It said people have already been advised to refrain from travel to China through an earlier advisory. "People traveling to China henceforth will be quarantined on return," the MoH said. <br />"The Indian Embassy in China continues to remain contactable round the clock on two hotline numbers +8618610952903 and +8618612083629 and the email -helpdesk.beijing@mea.gov.in. Indian nationals. In need of any assistance may get in touch with the Embassy on these hotlines and email," it added. <br />It said for any queries related to health, a person may contact on <a href="/search?query=Ministry of Health">Ministry of Health</a> and Family Welfare 24x7 helpline number +91-11-23978046 or email at ncov2019@gmail.com. <br />In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, suspected patients in several states have been put under observation, including Kerala where nearly 2,421 of them are being monitored.<br /><br />Meanwhile, other states have also been taking precautionary measures to meet any eventuality in view of the swift spread of the virus.<br /><br />The virus originated in Wuhan in China's Hubei province in December and has since then spread to various parts around the world.<br /><br />Like the previous two, the third confirmed coronavirus case in India is of a student who came back from Wuhan. All three confirmed coronavirus cases are from Kerala.<br /><br />Meanwhile, China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate. (ANI)<br /></p>