Extension of free ration scheme will benefit crores of people: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Union Cabinet's decision to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) will benefit crores of people across India and ensure support during this festive season.

The Union Cabinet approved the extension for the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY-Phase VII) for a further period of three months, that is, October to December 2022.

Under this welfare scheme, 5 kg of food grain per person per month is provided free of cost for all the beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) [Antodaya Anna Yojana and Priority Households] including those covered under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Financial implication for the Government of India has been about Rs 3.45 lakh crore upto Phase-VI of PMGKAY. With the additional expenditure of about Rs 44,762 Crore for Phase-VII of this scheme, the overall expenditure of PMGKAY will be about Rs 3.91 lakh crore for all the phases.

"Today's Cabinet decision to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana will benefit crores of people across India and ensure support during this festive season," PM Modi said in a tweet.



PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY), started during the difficult time of the COVID-19 crisis, has provided food security to the poor, needy and vulnerable households/beneficiaries so that they do not suffer on account of the non-availability of adequate foodgrains. Effectively it has doubled the quantity of monthly foodgrains entitlements being normally delivered to beneficiaries.

The Prime Minister further said that the Cabinet decision on the redevelopment of New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus reflects the vision of the government.

"India's infrastructure has to be futuristic. Today's Cabinet decision on the redevelopment of New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus reflects this vision of the Government. These stations will be modernised and further 'Ease of Living'," said the PM.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister had approved Indian Railways' proposal for the redevelopment of 3 major railway stations with an approximate total investment of nearly Rs 10,000 crore.

According to the Union Cabinet, the railway station is an important and central place for any city.

"Today's Cabinet decision gives a new direction to the station development. Work on the redevelopment of 199 Stations is going on. Out of these, tenders have been issued for 47 stations. Master planning and design for the remaining is underway. Work is progressing fast for 32 stations. Today, the Cabinet has sanctioned investment of Rs. 10,000 crore for 3 big stations, namely New Delhi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai and Ahmedabad Railway Stations," the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs said in a statement. (ANI)

