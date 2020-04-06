Extensive health survey will be conducted in Goa from April 11-13: CM

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 6 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that the government will conduct an extensive health survey from April 11 to April 13.

He said that the survey will map the travel history of people and check whether anyone is having symptoms like that of COVID-19.

He said that the government servants including teachers and Anganwadi workers will visit house to house booth-wise, by engaging 7,000 to 8,000 government servants.

Meanwhile, Goa government has announced special insurance cover up to Rs 50 lakh for all the staff including that from the private sector working in quarantine facility and COVID-19 hospital.

The staff will also get the benefit of 20 per cent rise in their basic salary, till they are posted at these facilities, Sawant said. (ANI)

