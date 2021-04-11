Extortion case: CBI summons Anil Deshmukh's personal assistants

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday summoned two personal assistants of Maharashtra former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with the corruption charges levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The CBI is investigating the allegations of extortion made by Singh against Deshmukh.

On Friday, the agency had recorded the statement of Mahesh Shetty, a bar owner who is close to suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, in the same matter.



The Supreme Court, on Thursday, had dismissed the petitions filed by Deshmukh challenging the Bombay High Court order directing a preliminary enquiry by the CBI into the allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled against him by Singh.

Deshmukh tendered his resignation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 5 after the Bombay High Court order. The court also directed the agency to register an FIR if any cognisable offence is found.

In his letter to Thackeray, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month. (ANI)

