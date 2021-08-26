Extortion case registered against 3 cops: Mumbai Police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Thursday informed that it has registered an extortion case against its three police officers.

In a notification, Mumbai Police informed that of the three officers, one is a DSP and the remaining two are Police Inspectors, at Amboli Police Station, Mumbai.



Giving details, the notification informed that the case was registered against DSP Akbar Pathan of Mumbai Crime Branch and Police Inspector Sunil Mane (who was earlier arrested in the Antilia case) and another former Inspector of Crime Branch Unit 11, Chimaji Adhao.

A businessman has registered a case at Amboli police station in Mumbai. The DCP and two other police officers are accused of extorting Rs 17 lakh.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

