Extortion section added against designer arrested for blackmailing wife of Maharashtra DY CM Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Mumbai police on Friday added an extortion section against Anishka, who was arrested for allegedly threatening and blackmailing Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Extortion section 385 of the Indian Penal Code has been added against the accused, who threatened to make two videos viral and demanded a bribe from Amruta Fadnavis," said an officer of Mumbai Police.

Anishka was arrested from Ulhasnagar on Thursday.

"The accused woman had sent two videos to Amruta Fadnavis, threatening to make them viral unless she paid a bribe of Rs 10 crore. The videos were not made by the accused woman," the officer said.

The Mumbai Police informed further that they were on the lookout for the person to who made the videos with which the accused woman tried to extort the deputy CM's wife.

The arrest was made after Amruta Fadnavis filed a complaint with Mumbai Police alleging she was threatened and asked to pay a bribe of Rs 10 crore by an acquaintance whom she identified as Anishka, a designer.

"A case was registered against Aniksha and her father for allegedly trying to extort Rs 10 crore from Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis," Mumbai Police said on Thursday.

Anishka had known the deputy chief minister's wife for over 16 months, police said.

After allegedly receiving calls and messages on her phone, Amruta filed a complaint at the Malabar Hill police station on Thursday, police said, adding that they were searching for the second accused, Anishka's father Anil Jaisinghani.

Police said that Anishka's father, a bookie, is wanted in 16 cases and has been absconding for five years. (ANI)