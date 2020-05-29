Extreme heat damages plants in Agra's nurseries

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): Nursery owners in Uttar Pradesh's Agra have asserted that their plants and flowers are succumbing to scorching heat despite regular watering.

Speaking to ANI, a nursery owner said, "Our sales are already hit due to COVID19-induced lockdown. Now, our plants are drying out despite regular watering which is adding to our woes".

"The temperature is too high currently; we are using a proper green net to protect our plants. We are unable to get manure and pesticides amid the lockdown. We are anyway bearing losses as customers are not coming to buy plants," he added.

Another person at the nursery, Shakir told ANI they are not getting any customer and their business has been hit drastically amid the lockdown.

"We are giving the required temperature to the plants but still they are drying up. Workers are also not coming here amid the lockdown," said Vinod, a worker at the nursery.

Coming as a much-needed respite, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that maximum temperatures would likely recede from May 28 onwards due to the Western Disturbance and east-west trough. (ANI)

