Eyeing 2022 UP polls, Priyanka sets base camp at Indira Gandhi's aunt bungalow in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will reside in the bungalow of her relative and former Union Minister Sheila Kaul during her visit to the state's capital, party sources said on Tuesday.

Kaul was the maternal aunt of Priyanka's grandmother and late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Situated on Gokhale Marg, the bungalow will now emerge as the base camp for Congress leader, where she will chalk political strategies for 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls.

Congress sources said that Priyanka chose her aunt's bungalow over a hotel as she wants to keep discussions over political matters with state party leaders 'confidential'.

During her padayatra held on October 2, Priyanka had visited the house and spent some time there. Since then renovation work in the Bungalow has been underway.

Congress' final nail in the coffin in the state was the defeat of its then party president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi, the party managed to win one seat in Uttar Pradesh in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Even in 2017 state Assembly elections, Congress was left red-faced as it failed miserably. (ANI)

