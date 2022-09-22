Eyeing 2024 Lok Sabha Polls: Nadda on 2-day visit to Tamil Nadu from today

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): In an effort to increase the voter base in southern states ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu from Thursday to chalk out a strategy for the party.

During his stay, Nadda will take part in several public programmes and organisational meetings of the party.

According to BJP sources, Nadda will visit Madurai and Karaikudi of the Sivagangai district.

The sources said that this is an important organization-centric visit of the National President, in which he will hold meetings with different fronts like social media and Mahila Morcha, and will meet the core committee and booth workers. During the meeting, he will take feedback and give directions to all the workers and leaders of the party.

Apart from this, he will also address a public meeting in Karaikudi.

He will reach Madurai Airport in the morning where he will be accorded a warm welcome by the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and karyakartas. A cultural programme cum grand reception in honour of the BJP National President will be held outside the airport.

Nadda will meet some eminent personalities from various fields at Hotel Amika in Madurai.



Post this event, he will proceed to Karaikudi. Nadda will hold a meeting with the state team of Mahila Morcha and women representatives of district BJP office bearers at PLP Palace, Karaikudi.

He will hold a meeting of the state office bearers and all cells of the state BJP at the same venue. Nadda will address a massive public rally in Karaikudi.

He will head a meeting with the state core committee at Chettinad Palace in Karaikudi.

The next day on Friday, BJP President will offer prayers at the historic Pillayarpatti Vinayaka Temple in Karaikudi.

Later in the day, he will hold a meeting with state office bearers and district presidents of OBC and SC Morcha of BJP at PLP Palace, Karaikudi. Nadda will also take a meeting of state office bearers, district presidents and prabhari's at the same venue.

Nadda will also address a meeting of booth presidents of the Sivaganga parliamentary Constituency at PLP Palace.

As per the party sources, Nadda will meet the voters of Tamil Nadu on his second day. He will meet those people who are considered influencers such as doctors, teachers, professors and businessmen among others.

In the evening, the BJP chief will pay rich tributes to great freedom fighters (Marudhu Brothers) at his house in Tirupattur. (ANI)

