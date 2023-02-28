Eyeing Guinness world record, 11000 dancers to perform at Assam's largest Bihu show

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 28 (ANI): Assam is eyeing to create the Guinness world record for the largest congregation of Bihu dancers on April 14 during the Rongali Bihu festival celebration in the state.

Rongali Bihu is one of the biggest festivals in Assam which is also known as Bohag Bihu.

Addressing a press conference, Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that the state is gearing up for the largest Bihu show on April 14 at Sarusajai Sports Complex where 11,000 dancers will perform to create a new Guinness World Record

The Chief Minister further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event which will be held in Guwahati as well as the state government will invite all Governors, Chief Ministers and diplomats of G20 and ASEAN countries.

"We are gearing up to host the largest Bihu show on April 14 at Sarusajai Sports Complex where 11,000 dancers will perform to create a new Guinness World Record before PM Modi. We will invite all Governors, CMs and diplomats of G20 and ASEAN countries," said Assam CM.



He further said that from 2024, the Assam government will organise Rongali Bihu at Rang Ghar and Sarusajai Stadium for seven days.

"The state government will provide Rs 1.5 lakhs each to Bihu Committees holding Bihu for the past 10 years between April 15 to May 15. I appeal to Bihu Committees not to resort to force for donations," he said.

"Meanwhile, to promote local artisans, a drive will be launched against any attempt to make gamocha, mekhala and arnai using power looms in the State or bring them from outside the State", Sarma added.

Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu, one of the biggest festivals of Assam, falls in the second week of April every year, marking the beginning of the harvest period.

The Rongali Bihu celebrates the onset of the Assamese new year.

Besides cow worship, the people also observe a generation-old tradition of playing with eggs. The first day of Rongali Bihu, also known as Goru Bihu, is dedicated to cattle and usually falls on the last day of the outgoing year. (ANI)

