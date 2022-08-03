Eyeing Karnataka poll prospects, Rahul Gandhi initiated into the Lingayat sect

Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], August 3 (ANI): In a move with significant political implications in Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday got initiated into the Lingayat sect by the seer of Muruga Mutt at Chitradurga.

The seer of Muruga Mutt, Shivamurthy Muruga Sharana initiated him into the Lingayat sect after a conversation with various seers present in the mutt.

Rahul Gandhi's move carries much political significance as the northern part of Karnataka is largely dominated by Lingayats that account for 17 per cent of the state's population and this may benefit the Congress party in the upcoming election in 2023.

The Lingayats, a Hindu Shaivite community. The community can determine the outcome of polls in as many as 90-100 of the state's 224 assembly constituencies.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress MP said he visited Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Vidyapeetha and receive the 'Ishtalinga Deekshe' from Dr Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.



"It is an absolute honour to visit Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Vidyapeetha and receive the 'Ishtalinga Deekshe' from Dr Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru," he said.

"The teachings of Guru Basavanna are eternal and I am humbled to learn more about it from the Sharanaru of the Math," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

A Mutt official said that the Muruga Sharanaru gave the 'Ishta Linga Deeksha' to Rahul Gandhi today.

But at the same time many raised questions over Lingayat 'Deeksha' being given to Rahul Gandhi in an unusual manner.



The pontiff put 'Shiva Linga' around Gandhi's neck and put the three lines of 'Vibhuti' on his forehead horizontally as worn by the Lingayats, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) said in its statement.

"I have been following a little bit and reading a little bit about Basavanna Ji for some time now. So, it's a real honour for me.I will make a request to you if you can send me somebody to teach me a little more in detail about 'Ishta Linga' and the practice of Shiva Yoga," Rahul Gandhi urged the Muruga Mutt seer while speaking to seers at the Mutt.

"This is a historic occasion. Muruga Sri gave Deeksha (initiation) to Rahul Gandhi just as he initiated you all. I often say that the crux of all the faiths is one. There can be many names but the ultimate goal is one," Shivakumar state congress president who was present at the moment said.

Gandhi also posted several photographs on Facebook and wrote, "Offered my humble respects at Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Vidyapeetha, Chitradurga in the presence of its President Dr Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru and senior leaders."



Rahul, in his post on Facebook, appreciated the contribution of Vidyapeetha in empowering people throughout the state. "The Vidyapeetha is engaged in commendable efforts to empower people from rural and remote areas through 150 educational and cultural institutions. Their work has helped uplift countless lives and is an inspiration for all," Rahul Gandhi further said in the same Facebook post.

Congress leader also honoured the president of Vidyapeeth Dr Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, offering him a shawl. Gandhi received the 'Ishtalinga Deekshe' from the Murugha Sharanaru. He was also felicitated by the seer and gifted a portrait of Basavanna.



Notably, Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Vidyapeetha is an apex body established under the Societies Act to organize and manage educational and cultural institutions with an intention to take education to the doorsteps of common people in rural and remote areas. This was started in the year 1964 by His Holiness Jagadguru Sri Sri Mallikarjua Murugharajendra Mahaswamiji, the then pontiff of Srimath and now It runs 150 institutions.

During his last visit to the state in April, the Wayanad MP had set a target of winning 150 seats and urged for unity among the party's rank.

Members of the Lingayat sect are known to keep away from non-vegetarian food and have to follow some strict rules.

Lingayats are followers of Basavanna, a 12th-century poet-philosopher who rejected caste and the feudal elements of Brahminism. (ANI)

