Facebook India policy head Ankhi Das steps down



New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Facebook India policy head Ankhi Das has stepped down from her post in the company, according to a social media giant's Managing Director India Ajit Mohan.

In a statement, Mohan said: "Ankhi has decided to step down from her role in Facebook to pursue her interest in public service. Ankhi was one of our earliest employees in India and played an instrumental role in the growth of the company and its services over the last nine years."



"She has been a part of my leadership team over the last 2 years, a role in which she has made enormous contributions. We are grateful for her service and wish her the very best for the future," he stated.

This comes months after the Congress, on the basis of Wall Street Journal, accused Public Policy Director, Facebook India, Ankhi Das, of allegedly obstructing action on hate posts and speeches.

The Congress claimed that Rashmi Das, a close relative of Ankhi Das, had been the president of ABVP, the student wing of the RSS at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Das had recently appeared before the Joint Committee of Parliament that is examining the draft Data Protection Bill. (ANI)

