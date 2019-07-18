Faced with wrath of floods, Darbhanga locals await govt's help

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], July 18 (ANI): Villagers in Smiri block here have been awaiting government's help after floods wreaked havoc in the region over the past week.

Speaking to ANI, Mohammad Asraf, a local said, "There is flood here for the past seven days but no one from the government's side came for our help. We are waiting for the government's help."

"There is no help from the government. There are only two boats here. We do not have fodder left for our livestock," added Shivsagar, another local.

Another local claimed that the Block Development Officer (BDO) took stock of the situation prevailing in the region, but no action was taken thereafter.

"For the past one week, there is water logging and no arrangements have been made by the government," he alleged.

In the aftermath of the calamity, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi had asked Prime Minister to declare Bihar floods as a national disaster.

"We have asked the Prime Minister to declare (Bihar floods as) national disaster, send financial assistance to the state and provide food and shelter to the people," Rabri Devi had told reporters in Patna on Wednesday.

As per the latest data available, as many as 33 people have lost their lives in the floods. (ANI)

