FaceTime account used by suspect to chat with other accused to execute Mansukh Hiran's murder: NIA chargesheet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): The chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases revealed that a FaceTime account associated with email ID ise997316@gmail.com was used by a suspect in the case to chat with an accused to execute Hiran's murder.

The NIA in the chargesheet stated that it wrote to Apple to get the details of the Facetime account, thereafter, it got to know that this facetime account was used for the execution of the murder.

As per the chargesheet, Apple in its reply to NIA said that the first name of this Facetime account is Kurkure and the last name of the account is Balaji.

The chargesheet also revealed that one of the staffers of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh told NIA in his statement that Parambir's iPhone ID's first name was 'Kurkure and last name was 'Balaji', adding that this was activated in a new iPhone which was purchased recently from a cell phone seller who had visited Parambir's office.

The ID was named Kurkure Balaji because a packet of this brand's snack was kept in Parambir's office when the ID was created, stated the chargesheet.



Earlier, a cyber security professional who had submitted a report on a post by Jaish-ul- Hind on Telegram claiming responsibility for the Antilia bomb scare case told the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that his report was not specific to the Ambani case but was instructed to modify it on the directions of the then Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who insisted to initially pay him Rs 3 lakhs but later paid him Rs 5 lakhs stating that he had done "excellent work" and "deserved" to be paid for services rendered.

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, who is among the prime accused named in the NIA chargesheet pertaining to the cases, was in March in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai.

Waze is the prime accused in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25. Waze was also accused of the murder of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Antilia. Hiren was found dead on March 5 in Thane.

Waze, former Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), was later transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren's death case.

Waze was dismissed from service in May 2021. (ANI)

