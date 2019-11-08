Facilitate tax payers by explaining the law, Nirmala Sitharaman advises IRS officers

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday addressed the 69th batch of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise) officials at their passing out ceremony to become officers who can facilitate honest and willing taxpayers and empowering them to pay the tax.

"You all must play the role of ensuring that everyone who wants to pay the tax is facilitated by explaining the law, making them empowered enough to pay the tax. We want officials who will be facilitating tax payment and not somebody who sends a shiver down the spines of the tax assessee," Sitharaman said at an event at National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes, and Narcotics here.

"But when you have to adjudicate in the case of wrongdoing or suspected wrongdoing, that you do it with a sense of honesty on behalf of the country," she added.

Sitharaman also expressed happiness at the increased number of women in the passing out batch and said, "Amongst the 102 of you, 25 percent are women which makes me extremely happy. I am very happy with the increase and urge more women to come and join the customs force."

The Union Minister added that she had gone around the country, giving the same message to the serving officials in the IRS and urged the outgoing batch to serve with dedication.

"I have gone around the country meeting tax officials to send the message that we are facilitators. The few black sheep should not change the narrative and make the people afraid of IRS officers," Sitharaman said. (ANI)

