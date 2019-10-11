A new building for PHC in Yairipok was inaugurated on Thursday in Manipur. Photo/ANI
Facilities for health staff and students enhanced in Manipur

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 19:05 IST

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday inaugurated a new building for the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Yairipok to provide better facilities to the health staff members.
The Chief Minister stated that Yambem PHC has been upgraded to the status of a Community Health Centre (CHC) as per the Centre's decision.
With the new facility, the health staff members will stay at the Primary Health Centre campus and will be easily available for the patients. Constructed by Manipur Infrastutruce Development Plan (MIDP), the quarter has been constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore. The building has 12 rooms at present.
Rajo Singh, Director, Directorate of State Health Services said: "For so many years, we are conducting health care and OPD with about 50 to 70 patients being attended to every day. We were serving the surrounding people, surrounding villages and patients from the Yairipok area."
A hostel for undergraduate girls was also inaugurated at Chingtha in Imphal East District. It is equipped with comfortable beds, kitchen and CCTV cameras for safety. (ANI)

